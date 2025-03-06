QuotazioniSezioni
USCI: United States Commodity Index Fund ETV

76.82 USD 0.70 (0.90%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio USCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.76 e ad un massimo di 77.03.

Segui le dinamiche di United States Commodity Index Fund ETV. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
76.76 77.03
Intervallo Annuale
61.80 78.91
Chiusura Precedente
77.52
Apertura
76.95
Bid
76.82
Ask
77.12
Minimo
76.76
Massimo
77.03
Volume
40
Variazione giornaliera
-0.90%
Variazione Mensile
0.14%
Variazione Semestrale
6.13%
Variazione Annuale
22.74%
20 settembre, sabato