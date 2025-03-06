Valute / USCI
USCI: United States Commodity Index Fund ETV
76.82 USD 0.70 (0.90%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio USCI ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 76.76 e ad un massimo di 77.03.
Segui le dinamiche di United States Commodity Index Fund ETV. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
76.76 77.03
Intervallo Annuale
61.80 78.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 77.52
- Apertura
- 76.95
- Bid
- 76.82
- Ask
- 77.12
- Minimo
- 76.76
- Massimo
- 77.03
- Volume
- 40
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.74%
20 settembre, sabato