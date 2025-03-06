KurseKategorien
Währungen / USCI
USCI: United States Commodity Index Fund ETV

77.52 USD 0.14 (0.18%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von USCI hat sich für heute um -0.18% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 77.18 bis zu einem Hoch von 77.55 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die United States Commodity Index Fund ETV-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
77.18 77.55
Jahresspanne
61.80 78.91
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
77.66
Eröffnung
77.55
Bid
77.52
Ask
77.82
Tief
77.18
Hoch
77.55
Volumen
19
Tagesänderung
-0.18%
Monatsänderung
1.06%
6-Monatsänderung
7.10%
Jahresänderung
23.85%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
19:30
USD
