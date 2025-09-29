- Overview
USB-PH: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B
USB-PH exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.80 and at a high of 19.95.
Follow U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is USB-PH stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B stock is priced at 19.91 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 19.89, and trading volume reached 128. The live price chart of USB-PH shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B is currently valued at 19.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.78% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PH movements.
How to buy USB-PH stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B shares at the current price of 19.91. Orders are usually placed near 19.91 or 20.21, while 128 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow USB-PH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PH stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B involves considering the yearly range 19.80 - 21.90 and current price 19.91. Many compare -1.29% and -4.78% before placing orders at 19.91 or 20.21. Explore the USB-PH price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 21.90. Within 19.80 - 21.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PH) over the year was 19.80. Comparing it with the current 19.91 and 19.80 - 21.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PH stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.89, and -4.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.89
- Open
- 19.89
- Bid
- 19.91
- Ask
- 20.21
- Low
- 19.80
- High
- 19.95
- Volume
- 128
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -1.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.78%
- Year Change
- -4.78%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev