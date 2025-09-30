시세섹션
통화 / USB-PH
USB-PH: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B

19.88 USD 0.01 (0.05%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

USB-PH 환율이 오늘 -0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.80이고 고가는 19.95이었습니다.

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is USB-PH stock price today?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B stock is priced at 19.88 today. It trades within -0.05%, yesterday's close was 19.89, and trading volume reached 143. The live price chart of USB-PH shows these updates.

Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B stock pay dividends?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B is currently valued at 19.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.93% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PH movements.

How to buy USB-PH stock?

You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B shares at the current price of 19.88. Orders are usually placed near 19.88 or 20.18, while 143 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow USB-PH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USB-PH stock?

Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B involves considering the yearly range 19.80 - 21.90 and current price 19.88. Many compare -1.44% and -4.93% before placing orders at 19.88 or 20.18. Explore the USB-PH price chart live with daily changes.

What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?

The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 21.90. Within 19.80 - 21.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B performance using the live chart.

What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PH) over the year was 19.80. Comparing it with the current 19.88 and 19.80 - 21.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USB-PH stock split?

U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.89, and -4.93% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
19.80 19.95
년간 변동
19.80 21.90
이전 종가
19.89
시가
19.89
Bid
19.88
Ask
20.18
저가
19.80
고가
19.95
볼륨
143
일일 변동
-0.05%
월 변동
-1.44%
6개월 변동
-4.93%
년간 변동율
-4.93%
