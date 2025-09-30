- 개요
USB-PH: U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B
USB-PH 환율이 오늘 -0.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.80이고 고가는 19.95이었습니다.
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is USB-PH stock price today?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B stock is priced at 19.88 today. It trades within -0.05%, yesterday's close was 19.89, and trading volume reached 143. The live price chart of USB-PH shows these updates.
Does U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B stock pay dividends?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B is currently valued at 19.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.93% and USD. View the chart live to track USB-PH movements.
How to buy USB-PH stock?
You can buy U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B shares at the current price of 19.88. Orders are usually placed near 19.88 or 20.18, while 143 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow USB-PH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into USB-PH stock?
Investing in U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B involves considering the yearly range 19.80 - 21.90 and current price 19.88. Many compare -1.44% and -4.93% before placing orders at 19.88 or 20.18. Explore the USB-PH price chart live with daily changes.
What are US BANCORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of US BANCORP in the past year was 21.90. Within 19.80 - 21.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B performance using the live chart.
What are US BANCORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of US BANCORP (USB-PH) over the year was 19.80. Comparing it with the current 19.88 and 19.80 - 21.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USB-PH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did USB-PH stock split?
U.S. Bancorp Depositary Shares repstg 1/1000th Pfd Ser B has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.89, and -4.93% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 19.89
- 시가
- 19.89
- Bid
- 19.88
- Ask
- 20.18
- 저가
- 19.80
- 고가
- 19.95
- 볼륨
- 143
- 일일 변동
- -0.05%
- 월 변동
- -1.44%
- 6개월 변동
- -4.93%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.93%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4