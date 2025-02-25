Currencies / URNJ
URNJ: Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF
27.77 USD 1.28 (4.83%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
URNJ exchange rate has changed by 4.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.37 and at a high of 27.90.
Daily Range
26.37 27.90
Year Range
11.52 27.90
- Previous Close
- 26.49
- Open
- 26.37
- Bid
- 27.77
- Ask
- 28.07
- Low
- 26.37
- High
- 27.90
- Volume
- 1.168 K
- Daily Change
- 4.83%
- Month Change
- 17.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 94.20%
- Year Change
- 24.53%
