URNJ: Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF
27.72 USD 1.23 (4.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio URNJ ha avuto una variazione del 4.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.37 e ad un massimo di 27.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.37 27.90
Intervallo Annuale
11.52 27.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.49
- Apertura
- 26.37
- Bid
- 27.72
- Ask
- 28.02
- Minimo
- 26.37
- Massimo
- 27.90
- Volume
- 1.171 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.64%
- Variazione Mensile
- 17.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 93.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- 24.30%
21 settembre, domenica