QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / URNJ
Tornare a Azioni

URNJ: Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

27.72 USD 1.23 (4.64%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio URNJ ha avuto una variazione del 4.64% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.37 e ad un massimo di 27.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

URNJ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.37 27.90
Intervallo Annuale
11.52 27.90
Chiusura Precedente
26.49
Apertura
26.37
Bid
27.72
Ask
28.02
Minimo
26.37
Massimo
27.90
Volume
1.171 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.64%
Variazione Mensile
17.66%
Variazione Semestrale
93.85%
Variazione Annuale
24.30%
21 settembre, domenica