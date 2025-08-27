Currencies / UNP
UNP: Union Pacific Corporation
216.00 USD 0.23 (0.11%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UNP exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 215.66 and at a high of 219.02.
Follow Union Pacific Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UNP News
Daily Range
215.66 219.02
Year Range
204.66 256.84
- Previous Close
- 216.23
- Open
- 218.50
- Bid
- 216.00
- Ask
- 216.30
- Low
- 215.66
- High
- 219.02
- Volume
- 3.209 K
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- -2.76%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.95%
- Year Change
- -12.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%