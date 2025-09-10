Devises / UNP
UNP: Union Pacific Corporation
220.66 USD 0.36 (0.16%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de UNP a changé de 0.16% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 219.22 et à un maximum de 221.48.
Suivez la dynamique Union Pacific Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
219.22 221.48
Range Annuel
204.66 256.84
- Clôture Précédente
- 220.30
- Ouverture
- 221.24
- Bid
- 220.66
- Ask
- 220.96
- Plus Bas
- 219.22
- Plus Haut
- 221.48
- Volume
- 13.193 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.16%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.67%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -5.97%
- Changement Annuel
- -10.53%
20 septembre, samedi