Currencies / UMAC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
UMAC: Unusual Machines Inc
11.64 USD 0.69 (6.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UMAC exchange rate has changed by 6.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.33 and at a high of 11.69.
Follow Unusual Machines Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UMAC News
- Donald Trump Jr.’s new career: Advising companies
- Safe Pro Group signs MOUs with drone firms to advance AI technology
- Safe Pro Group closes $8 million private placement with strategic investors
- Needham initiates Unusual Machines stock with Buy rating on drone demand
- Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Unusual Machines Q2 2025 sees revenue growth but EPS miss
- UMAC Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- LiveRamp (RAMP) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Top Drone Tech Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio for Strong Returns
- STN vs. UMAC: Which Infrastructure Innovator Has More Upside?
- Trump Jr.-Backed GrabAGun Stock (PEW) Tumbles on NYSE Debut - TipRanks.com
- Unusual Machines stock tumbles after $48.5M offering at discounted price
- After-hours movers: Levi, Red Cat, Unusual Machines and more
- Drone stocks soar as Pentagon fast-tracks unmanned aircraft production
- Unusual Machines grants equity awards to executives under incentive plan
- Unusual Machines: High Risk, But Momentum Could Drive Further Upside (NYSE:UMAC)
- Unusual Machines: Vast Opportunity Awaits, But Status Quo Necessitates Caution (NYSE:UMAC)
- InvestingPro’s December overvaluation alert proves accurate as UMAC drops 46%
- Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Unusual Machines Q4 Preview: Too Volatile For Me (NYSE:UMAC)
Daily Range
10.33 11.69
Year Range
1.28 23.62
- Previous Close
- 10.95
- Open
- 10.97
- Bid
- 11.64
- Ask
- 11.94
- Low
- 10.33
- High
- 11.69
- Volume
- 4.319 K
- Daily Change
- 6.30%
- Month Change
- 26.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 84.76%
- Year Change
- 646.15%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%