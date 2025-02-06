Currencies / UFI
UFI: Unifi Inc New
4.62 USD 0.03 (0.65%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UFI exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.46 and at a high of 4.63.
Follow Unifi Inc New dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UFI News
- Unifi Q4 2025 slides: Revenue declines amid manufacturing consolidation efforts
- Unifi (UFI) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Unifi Posts 12% Revenue Drop in Q4
- Unifi earnings beat by $0.45, revenue fell short of estimates
- Albany International (AIN) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- UNIFI ®, Makers of REPREVE ®, Announces the Sale of Manufacturing Facility
- Why Ericsson Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)
- Why Levi Strauss Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX)
- Unifi Looks To Cut More Costs As Demand Bumps Along The Bottom (NYSE:UFI)
- Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
4.46 4.63
Year Range
4.25 7.55
- Previous Close
- 4.59
- Open
- 4.54
- Bid
- 4.62
- Ask
- 4.92
- Low
- 4.46
- High
- 4.63
- Volume
- 106
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 4.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.35%
- Year Change
- -36.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%