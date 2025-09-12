Currencies / UBER
UBER: Uber Technologies Inc
97.25 USD 1.60 (1.62%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UBER exchange rate has changed by -1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.15 and at a high of 99.70.
Follow Uber Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UBER News
Daily Range
97.15 99.70
Year Range
59.37 99.70
- Previous Close
- 98.85
- Open
- 99.46
- Bid
- 97.25
- Ask
- 97.55
- Low
- 97.15
- High
- 99.70
- Volume
- 19.206 K
- Daily Change
- -1.62%
- Month Change
- 5.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 33.95%
- Year Change
- 28.35%
