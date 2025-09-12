QuotesSections
Currencies / UBER
UBER: Uber Technologies Inc

97.25 USD 1.60 (1.62%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UBER exchange rate has changed by -1.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 97.15 and at a high of 99.70.

Follow Uber Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UBER News

Daily Range
97.15 99.70
Year Range
59.37 99.70
Previous Close
98.85
Open
99.46
Bid
97.25
Ask
97.55
Low
97.15
High
99.70
Volume
19.206 K
Daily Change
-1.62%
Month Change
5.32%
6 Months Change
33.95%
Year Change
28.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%