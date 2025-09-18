Valute / UBER
UBER: Uber Technologies Inc
98.50 USD 3.81 (4.02%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UBER ha avuto una variazione del 4.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 94.95 e ad un massimo di 98.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Uber Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
94.95 98.83
Intervallo Annuale
59.37 99.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 94.69
- Apertura
- 94.97
- Bid
- 98.50
- Ask
- 98.80
- Minimo
- 94.95
- Massimo
- 98.83
- Volume
- 58.609 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 35.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.00%
