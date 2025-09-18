QuotazioniSezioni
UBER
UBER: Uber Technologies Inc

98.50 USD 3.81 (4.02%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UBER ha avuto una variazione del 4.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 94.95 e ad un massimo di 98.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Uber Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
94.95 98.83
Intervallo Annuale
59.37 99.70
Chiusura Precedente
94.69
Apertura
94.97
Bid
98.50
Ask
98.80
Minimo
94.95
Massimo
98.83
Volume
58.609 K
Variazione giornaliera
4.02%
Variazione Mensile
6.67%
Variazione Semestrale
35.67%
Variazione Annuale
30.00%
20 settembre, sabato