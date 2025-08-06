Currencies / TWST
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TWST: Twist Bioscience Corporation
27.08 USD 1.36 (5.29%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TWST exchange rate has changed by 5.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.17 and at a high of 27.23.
Follow Twist Bioscience Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TWST News
- Twist Bioscience stock hits 52-week low at $24.27
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Presents at Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:TWST)
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts stock positions, buys PRME and TWST
- Twist Bioscience at Baird Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- The Genomic Data Deluge: From Sequencing To Actionable Insights
- ARKG: I’m Holding Off Buying For These 3 Reasons (BATS:ARKG)
- mRNA Biotechs Stocks: Long-Term Value Risks Abound
- Cathie Wood Sells Roku Stock, Doubles Down on Biotech Bets - TipRanks.com
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF adjusts portfolio, selling ROKU, buying PAGERDUTY stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys Robinhood, CRISPR, sells Genius Sports stock
- Cathie Wood’s ARK ETF bolsters biotech, trims defense stock
- CRWV and RBLX: Cathie Wood Invests Over $27 Million in Tech Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Twist Bioscience Stock Q3: Headwinds Are Mounting (NASDAQ:TWST)
- Tracking Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (BATS:ARKK)
- After Plunging 33.8% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why the Trend Might Reverse for Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- Cathie Wood’s ARK buys AMD and Twist, sells Shopify and Roblox stock
- Cathie Wood ‘Buys the Dip’ in AMD Stock after Q2 Results, Cuts Roblox and Palantir (PLTR) Stakes - TipRanks.com
- Finn, Twist Bioscience COO, sells $90k in shares
- Cho Dennis, SVP at Twist Bioscience, sells $22k in shares
- Green Paula, SVP at Twist Bioscience, sells $35k in shares
- Leproust, Twist Bioscience CEO, sells $158k in stock
- Werner, Twist Bioscience CAO, sells $5275 in TWST stock
- Twist Bioscience stock hits 52-week low at 27.12 USD
- Twist Bioscience appoints Trynka Shineman Blake to board of directors
Daily Range
25.17 27.23
Year Range
24.07 55.34
- Previous Close
- 25.72
- Open
- 25.74
- Bid
- 27.08
- Ask
- 27.38
- Low
- 25.17
- High
- 27.23
- Volume
- 5.288 K
- Daily Change
- 5.29%
- Month Change
- 1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.88%
- Year Change
- -39.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%