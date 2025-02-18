- Overview
TWN: Taiwan Fund Inc (The)
TWN exchange rate has changed by 0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.55 and at a high of 56.60.
Follow Taiwan Fund Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TWN News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TWN stock price today?
Taiwan Fund Inc (The) stock is priced at 56.28 today. It trades within 55.55 - 56.60, yesterday's close was 55.90, and trading volume reached 39. The live price chart of TWN shows these updates.
Does Taiwan Fund Inc (The) stock pay dividends?
Taiwan Fund Inc (The) is currently valued at 56.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.08% and USD. View the chart live to track TWN movements.
How to buy TWN stock?
You can buy Taiwan Fund Inc (The) shares at the current price of 56.28. Orders are usually placed near 56.28 or 56.58, while 39 and 1.19% show market activity. Follow TWN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TWN stock?
Investing in Taiwan Fund Inc (The) involves considering the yearly range 26.45 - 57.01 and current price 56.28. Many compare 4.61% and 75.77% before placing orders at 56.28 or 56.58. Explore the TWN price chart live with daily changes.
What are TAIWAN FUND INC stock highest prices?
The highest price of TAIWAN FUND INC in the past year was 57.01. Within 26.45 - 57.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 55.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Taiwan Fund Inc (The) performance using the live chart.
What are TAIWAN FUND INC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TAIWAN FUND INC (TWN) over the year was 26.45. Comparing it with the current 56.28 and 26.45 - 57.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TWN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TWN stock split?
Taiwan Fund Inc (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 55.90, and 28.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 55.90
- Open
- 55.62
- Bid
- 56.28
- Ask
- 56.58
- Low
- 55.55
- High
- 56.60
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 0.68%
- Month Change
- 4.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 75.77%
- Year Change
- 28.08%