QuotesSections
Currencies / TSEM
Back to US Stock Market

TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Ltd

66.43 USD 0.44 (0.67%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TSEM exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 65.50 and at a high of 66.61.

Follow Tower Semiconductor Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TSEM News

Daily Range
65.50 66.61
Year Range
28.65 67.75
Previous Close
65.99
Open
66.41
Bid
66.43
Ask
66.73
Low
65.50
High
66.61
Volume
2.636 K
Daily Change
0.67%
Month Change
17.16%
6 Months Change
86.65%
Year Change
50.19%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%