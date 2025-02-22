Currencies / TSBK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TSBK: Timberland Bancorp Inc
35.53 USD 0.94 (2.58%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TSBK exchange rate has changed by -2.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.31 and at a high of 36.51.
Follow Timberland Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TSBK News
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 17
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 3
- Timberland Bancorp: Strong Loan Book Means The Stock Is A Buy (NASDAQ:TSBK)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of February 23
Daily Range
35.31 36.51
Year Range
27.51 36.73
- Previous Close
- 36.47
- Open
- 36.40
- Bid
- 35.53
- Ask
- 35.83
- Low
- 35.31
- High
- 36.51
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- -2.58%
- Month Change
- 6.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.12%
- Year Change
- 18.51%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%