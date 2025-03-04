- Overview
TPZ: Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc
TPZ exchange rate has changed by 1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.20 and at a high of 21.33.
Follow Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TPZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TPZ stock price today?
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc stock is priced at 21.31 today. It trades within 21.20 - 21.33, yesterday's close was 21.08, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of TPZ shows these updates.
Does Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc is currently valued at 21.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.17% and USD. View the chart live to track TPZ movements.
How to buy TPZ stock?
You can buy Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc shares at the current price of 21.31. Orders are usually placed near 21.31 or 21.61, while 9 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow TPZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TPZ stock?
Investing in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 17.56 - 22.28 and current price 21.31. Many compare 1.28% and 9.56% before placing orders at 21.31 or 21.61. Explore the TPZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc in the past year was 22.28. Within 17.56 - 22.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (TPZ) over the year was 17.56. Comparing it with the current 21.31 and 17.56 - 22.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TPZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TPZ stock split?
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.08, and 13.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.08
- Open
- 21.22
- Bid
- 21.31
- Ask
- 21.61
- Low
- 21.20
- High
- 21.33
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 1.09%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.56%
- Year Change
- 13.17%
