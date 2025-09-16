QuotesSections
Currencies / TPTA
TPTA: Terra Property Trust Inc 6.00% Notes due 2026

23.1672 USD 0.4172 (1.83%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TPTA exchange rate has changed by 1.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.8100 and at a high of 23.1672.

Follow Terra Property Trust Inc 6.00% Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
22.8100 23.1672
Year Range
13.7700 23.5750
Previous Close
22.7500
Open
22.8100
Bid
23.1672
Ask
23.1702
Low
22.8100
High
23.1672
Volume
7
Daily Change
1.83%
Month Change
1.45%
6 Months Change
35.48%
Year Change
29.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%