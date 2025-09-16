Currencies / TPTA
TPTA: Terra Property Trust Inc 6.00% Notes due 2026
23.1672 USD 0.4172 (1.83%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TPTA exchange rate has changed by 1.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.8100 and at a high of 23.1672.
Follow Terra Property Trust Inc 6.00% Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
22.8100 23.1672
Year Range
13.7700 23.5750
- Previous Close
- 22.7500
- Open
- 22.8100
- Bid
- 23.1672
- Ask
- 23.1702
- Low
- 22.8100
- High
- 23.1672
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 1.83%
- Month Change
- 1.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 35.48%
- Year Change
- 29.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%