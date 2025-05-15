Currencies / TOON
TOON: Kartoon Studios Inc
0.81 USD 0.03 (3.85%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TOON exchange rate has changed by 3.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.78 and at a high of 0.82.
Follow Kartoon Studios Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TOON News
- Kartoon Studios to issue shares to settle $1.8 million obligation with Continuation Capital
- Kartoon Studios renews CEO Andrew Heyward’s contract for three years
- Kartoon Channel! reports 221% surge in FAST views year-over-year
- Kartoon Studios COO Michael Jaffa buys $5,740 in stock
- Kartoon Channel! and Ameba Deliver Triple-Digit Year Over Year Growth in Early 2025
- Kartoon Studios Q1 2025 Revenue Soars 56% Over Prior Year - Company on Track for Profit By End of Year
Daily Range
0.78 0.82
Year Range
0.46 0.93
- Previous Close
- 0.78
- Open
- 0.78
- Bid
- 0.81
- Ask
- 1.11
- Low
- 0.78
- High
- 0.82
- Volume
- 309
- Daily Change
- 3.85%
- Month Change
- 1.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.65%
- Year Change
- -5.81%
