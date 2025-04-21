- Overview
TLK: PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk
TLK exchange rate has changed by 8.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.53 and at a high of 19.60.
Follow PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TLK News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TLK stock price today?
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock is priced at 19.58 today. It trades within 19.53 - 19.60, yesterday's close was 18.08, and trading volume reached 122. The live price chart of TLK shows these updates.
Does PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk stock pay dividends?
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk is currently valued at 19.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.76% and USD. View the chart live to track TLK movements.
How to buy TLK stock?
You can buy PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk shares at the current price of 19.58. Orders are usually placed near 19.58 or 19.88, while 122 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow TLK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TLK stock?
Investing in PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk involves considering the yearly range 13.15 - 20.98 and current price 19.58. Many compare 4.76% and 25.35% before placing orders at 19.58 or 19.88. Explore the TLK price chart live with daily changes.
What are PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN PERSERO PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK stock highest prices?
The highest price of PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN PERSERO PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK in the past year was 20.98. Within 13.15 - 20.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.08 helps spot resistance levels. Track PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk performance using the live chart.
What are PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN PERSERO PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN PERSERO PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK (TLK) over the year was 13.15. Comparing it with the current 19.58 and 13.15 - 20.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TLK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TLK stock split?
PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.08, and 11.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.08
- Open
- 19.56
- Bid
- 19.58
- Ask
- 19.88
- Low
- 19.53
- High
- 19.60
- Volume
- 122
- Daily Change
- 8.30%
- Month Change
- 4.76%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.35%
- Year Change
- 11.76%