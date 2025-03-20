Currencies / TISI
TISI: Team Inc
18.10 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TISI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.10 and at a high of 18.50.
Follow Team Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TISI News
- Team Inc. secures $75 million investment to reduce debt
- Team Stock Jumps 14.3% Despite Reporting Wider Y/Y Loss in Q2
- Earnings call transcript: Team Inc. sees 14.9% stock surge post-Q2 2025 results
- Team Reports 8.5 Percent Q2 Revenue Rise
- Mistras: Higher-Margin Pivot Is Working, Even Without Oil's Help (NYSE:MG)
- Team Inc. promotes Daniel Dolson to lead transformation efforts
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Microsoft, Alibaba Group, Merck, Monarch Cement and Team
- Team Inc director Evan Lederman sells $29,766 in stock
- Team, Inc. (TISI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
18.10 18.50
Year Range
11.42 26.77
- Previous Close
- 18.10
- Open
- 18.11
- Bid
- 18.10
- Ask
- 18.40
- Low
- 18.10
- High
- 18.50
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -4.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.81%
- Year Change
- 15.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%