Currencies / TIRX
TIRX: TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd - Class A
2.66 USD 0.03 (1.14%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TIRX exchange rate has changed by 1.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.62 and at a high of 2.83.
Follow TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TIRX News
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.48%
- TIRX acquires AI health insurance platform Ucare for $150 million
- China's Tian Ruixiang Bets Big On Health Insurance AI With Ucare Acquisition - Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX)
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings to acquire Ucare in all-share deal
Daily Range
2.62 2.83
Year Range
0.44 3.45
- Previous Close
- 2.63
- Open
- 2.83
- Bid
- 2.66
- Ask
- 2.96
- Low
- 2.62
- High
- 2.83
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 1.14%
- Month Change
- 358.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 103.05%
- Year Change
- 24.30%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev