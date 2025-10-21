- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TINT: ProShares Smart Materials ETF
TINT exchange rate has changed by 1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.34 and at a high of 33.34.
Follow ProShares Smart Materials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TINT stock price today?
ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock is priced at 33.34 today. It trades within 33.34 - 33.34, yesterday's close was 32.96, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TINT shows these updates.
Does ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Smart Materials ETF is currently valued at 33.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.78% and USD. View the chart live to track TINT movements.
How to buy TINT stock?
You can buy ProShares Smart Materials ETF shares at the current price of 33.34. Orders are usually placed near 33.34 or 33.64, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TINT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TINT stock?
Investing in ProShares Smart Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.53 - 33.53 and current price 33.34. Many compare 0.03% and 15.48% before placing orders at 33.34 or 33.64. Explore the TINT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Smart Materials ETF in the past year was 33.53. Within 25.53 - 33.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Smart Materials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) over the year was 25.53. Comparing it with the current 33.34 and 25.53 - 33.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TINT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TINT stock split?
ProShares Smart Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.96, and 8.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.96
- Open
- 33.34
- Bid
- 33.34
- Ask
- 33.64
- Low
- 33.34
- High
- 33.34
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.15%
- Month Change
- 0.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.48%
- Year Change
- 8.78%