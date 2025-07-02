- Overview
THY: Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF
THY exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.66 and at a high of 22.73.
Follow Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
THY News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THY stock price today?
Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF stock is priced at 22.68 today. It trades within 22.66 - 22.73, yesterday's close was 22.69, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of THY shows these updates.
Does Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF is currently valued at 22.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.18% and USD. View the chart live to track THY movements.
How to buy THY stock?
You can buy Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF shares at the current price of 22.68. Orders are usually placed near 22.68 or 22.98, while 13 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow THY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THY stock?
Investing in Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.76 - 22.99 and current price 22.68. Many compare -0.26% and 3.56% before placing orders at 22.68 or 22.98. Explore the THY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF in the past year was 22.99. Within 21.76 - 22.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF (THY) over the year was 21.76. Comparing it with the current 22.68 and 21.76 - 22.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THY stock split?
Toews Agility Shares Dynamic Tactical Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.69, and -0.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.69
- Open
- 22.73
- Bid
- 22.68
- Ask
- 22.98
- Low
- 22.66
- High
- 22.73
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- -0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.56%
- Year Change
- -0.18%
- 4.651%