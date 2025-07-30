Currencies / THG
THG: Hanover Insurance Group Inc
173.99 USD 2.53 (1.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
THG exchange rate has changed by -1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 173.69 and at a high of 176.28.
Follow Hanover Insurance Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
173.69 176.28
Year Range
142.47 182.64
- Previous Close
- 176.52
- Open
- 175.21
- Bid
- 173.99
- Ask
- 174.29
- Low
- 173.69
- High
- 176.28
- Volume
- 140
- Daily Change
- -1.43%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.08%
- Year Change
- 17.47%
