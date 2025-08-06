Valute / THG
THG: Hanover Insurance Group Inc
175.03 USD 0.48 (0.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio THG ha avuto una variazione del -0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 174.20 e ad un massimo di 177.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Hanover Insurance Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Radian Group Expands Into Multi-Line Specialty Insurance With Inigo
- Progressive's August Earnings Increase Y/Y on Higher Premiums
- Should Value Investors Buy The Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Stock?
- FAF Boosts Shareholders' Value Via Dividend Hike, Shares Rise
- Il titolo di Hanover Insurance Group raggiunge il massimo storico a 181,39 USD
- Hanover Insurance Group stock hits all-time high at 181.39 USD
- FTSE 100 oggi: I titoli salgono, la sterlina sale; la BCE mantiene i tassi
- Hanover Insurance Group (THG) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- FTSE 100 today: Stocks climb, pound rises; ECB holds rates
- Le azioni THG salgono di oltre l’8% con la crescita dei ricavi e prospettive stabili
- THG swings to £76 mln profit on Ingenuity deal; EBITDA slumps 35%
- Should Value Investors Buy Mercury General (MCY) Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) Presents at KBW Insurance Conference 2025
- The Hanover at KBW Insurance Conference: Strategic Focus on Diversification
- Thg stock reaches all-time high at 178.77 USD
- Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Could Be a Great Choice
- Hanover Insurance prices $500 million senior notes offering
- Hanover Insurance names Toni Mitchell to lead tech and life sciences unit
- Hanover Insurance: Attractive Valuation After Solid Q2 Results (NYSE:THG)
- Janus Henderson Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JDSAX)
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Hanover Insurance Group price target to $190
- THG sells Claremont Ingredients for £103m amid nutrition strategy shift
Intervallo Giornaliero
174.20 177.49
Intervallo Annuale
142.47 182.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 175.51
- Apertura
- 176.94
- Bid
- 175.03
- Ask
- 175.33
- Minimo
- 174.20
- Massimo
- 177.49
- Volume
- 331
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.05%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.17%
20 settembre, sabato