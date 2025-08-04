Currencies / TGTX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TGTX: TG Therapeutics Inc
31.90 USD 0.15 (0.47%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TGTX exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.29 and at a high of 32.01.
Follow TG Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TGTX News
- TG Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Moves in RMS Market
- TG Therapeutics begins phase 3 trial of subcutaneous MS treatment
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Presents at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 Transcri
- TG Therapeutics at Cantor Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Why Is TG Therapeutics Stock Surging Wednesday? - TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)
- Why Is TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Up 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- TG Therapeutics completes $100 million share buyback, approves new program
- THE GROWHUB prices $15 million IPO at $4 per share
- Stock Market Rises In Range; Palantir, AMD, Shopify Lead Huge Earnings Movers: Weekly Review
- TGTX Down as Q2 Earnings Miss Mark, Briumvi Sales Drive Top Line
- Company News for Aug 5, 2025
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: UPS, Palo Alto, Jumia, Chipotle And More
- TG Therapeutics stock falls despite in-line Briumvi sales as BofA reiterates Underperform
- Palantir, IDEXX Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Crude Oil Falls 1.5%; ON Semiconductor Shares Plunge After Q2 Results - CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM), BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)
- Why Is TG Therapeutics Stock Falling Monday? - TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)
- TG Therapeutics Q2 Revenue Up 91%
- Why Top 3% Stock TG Therapeutics Crashed Despite Raising Its 2025 Outlook
- Palantir, Google Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: TG Therapeutics Q2 2025 misses EPS, raises revenue
- TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- TG earnings missed by $0.02, revenue topped estimates
Daily Range
31.29 32.01
Year Range
21.16 46.48
- Previous Close
- 31.75
- Open
- 31.81
- Bid
- 31.90
- Ask
- 32.20
- Low
- 31.29
- High
- 32.01
- Volume
- 2.027 K
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 8.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.91%
- Year Change
- 37.09%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%