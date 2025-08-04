Währungen / TGTX
TGTX: TG Therapeutics Inc
32.61 USD 0.57 (1.78%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TGTX hat sich für heute um 1.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 32.67 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die TG Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
31.85 32.67
Jahresspanne
21.16 46.48
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 32.04
- Eröffnung
- 32.03
- Bid
- 32.61
- Ask
- 32.91
- Tief
- 31.85
- Hoch
- 32.67
- Volumen
- 3.510 K
- Tagesänderung
- 1.78%
- Monatsänderung
- 11.03%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -17.11%
- Jahresänderung
- 40.14%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K