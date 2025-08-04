KurseKategorien
TGTX: TG Therapeutics Inc

32.61 USD 0.57 (1.78%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von TGTX hat sich für heute um 1.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 32.67 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die TG Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
31.85 32.67
Jahresspanne
21.16 46.48
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
32.04
Eröffnung
32.03
Bid
32.61
Ask
32.91
Tief
31.85
Hoch
32.67
Volumen
3.510 K
Tagesänderung
1.78%
Monatsänderung
11.03%
6-Monatsänderung
-17.11%
Jahresänderung
40.14%
