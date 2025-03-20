QuotesSections
Currencies / TFI
TFI: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF

45.54 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TFI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.53 and at a high of 45.63.

Follow SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TFI stock price today?

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 45.54 today. It trades within 45.53 - 45.63, yesterday's close was 45.54, and trading volume reached 284. The live price chart of TFI shows these updates.

Does SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 45.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.76% and USD. View the chart live to track TFI movements.

How to buy TFI stock?

You can buy SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 45.54. Orders are usually placed near 45.54 or 45.84, while 284 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow TFI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TFI stock?

Investing in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.84 - 46.68 and current price 45.54. Many compare 0.04% and 2.36% before placing orders at 45.54 or 45.84. Explore the TFI price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 46.68. Within 42.84 - 46.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) over the year was 42.84. Comparing it with the current 45.54 and 42.84 - 46.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TFI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TFI stock split?

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.54, and -0.76% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
45.53 45.63
Year Range
42.84 46.68
Previous Close
45.54
Open
45.63
Bid
45.54
Ask
45.84
Low
45.53
High
45.63
Volume
284
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.04%
6 Months Change
2.36%
Year Change
-0.76%
