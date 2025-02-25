- Overview
TEO: Telecom Argentina SA
TEO exchange rate has changed by 35.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.62 and at a high of 10.84.
Follow Telecom Argentina SA dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TEO News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TEO stock price today?
Telecom Argentina SA stock is priced at 10.72 today. It trades within 9.62 - 10.84, yesterday's close was 7.94, and trading volume reached 2733.
Does Telecom Argentina SA stock pay dividends?
Telecom Argentina SA is currently valued at 10.72.
How to buy TEO stock?
You can buy Telecom Argentina SA shares at the current price of 10.72.
How to invest into TEO stock?
Investing in Telecom Argentina SA involves considering the yearly range 6.43 - 15.54 and current price 10.72.
What are TELECOM ARGENTINA SA stock highest prices?
The highest price of TELECOM ARGENTINA SA in the past year was 15.54. Within 6.43 - 15.54, the stock fluctuated notably.
What are TELECOM ARGENTINA SA stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TELECOM ARGENTINA SA (TEO) over the year was 6.43. Comparing it with the current 10.72 and 6.43 - 15.54 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did TEO stock split?
Telecom Argentina SA has gone through stock splits historically.
- Previous Close
- 7.94
- Open
- 9.62
- Bid
- 10.72
- Ask
- 11.02
- Low
- 9.62
- High
- 10.84
- Volume
- 2.733 K
- Daily Change
- 35.01%
- Month Change
- 47.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.96%
- Year Change
- 13.20%
