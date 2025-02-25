QuotesSections
TEO: Telecom Argentina SA

10.72 USD 2.78 (35.01%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TEO exchange rate has changed by 35.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.62 and at a high of 10.84.

Follow Telecom Argentina SA dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TEO stock price today?

Telecom Argentina SA stock is priced at 10.72 today. It trades within 9.62 - 10.84, yesterday's close was 7.94, and trading volume reached 2733. The live price chart of TEO shows these updates.

Does Telecom Argentina SA stock pay dividends?

Telecom Argentina SA is currently valued at 10.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.20% and USD. View the chart live to track TEO movements.

How to buy TEO stock?

You can buy Telecom Argentina SA shares at the current price of 10.72. Orders are usually placed near 10.72 or 11.02, while 2733 and 11.43% show market activity. Follow TEO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TEO stock?

Investing in Telecom Argentina SA involves considering the yearly range 6.43 - 15.54 and current price 10.72. Many compare 47.25% and 12.96% before placing orders at 10.72 or 11.02. Explore the TEO price chart live with daily changes.

What are TELECOM ARGENTINA SA stock highest prices?

The highest price of TELECOM ARGENTINA SA in the past year was 15.54. Within 6.43 - 15.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Telecom Argentina SA performance using the live chart.

What are TELECOM ARGENTINA SA stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of TELECOM ARGENTINA SA (TEO) over the year was 6.43. Comparing it with the current 10.72 and 6.43 - 15.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TEO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TEO stock split?

Telecom Argentina SA has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.94, and 13.20% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
9.62 10.84
Year Range
6.43 15.54
Previous Close
7.94
Open
9.62
Bid
10.72
Ask
11.02
Low
9.62
High
10.84
Volume
2.733 K
Daily Change
35.01%
Month Change
47.25%
6 Months Change
12.96%
Year Change
13.20%
27 October, Monday
12:30
USD
Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.4%
15:30
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
3.504%
Fcst
Prev
3.571%
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
3.625%
Fcst
Prev
3.710%