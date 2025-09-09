Currencies / TECK
TECK: Teck Resources Ltd
40.22 USD 1.71 (4.08%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TECK exchange rate has changed by -4.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.09 and at a high of 42.20.
Follow Teck Resources Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TECK News
Daily Range
40.09 42.20
Year Range
28.32 52.97
- Previous Close
- 41.93
- Open
- 41.86
- Bid
- 40.22
- Ask
- 40.52
- Low
- 40.09
- High
- 42.20
- Volume
- 14.433 K
- Daily Change
- -4.08%
- Month Change
- 18.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.60%
- Year Change
- -23.46%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev