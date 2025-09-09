QuotesSections
Currencies / TECK
Back to US Stock Market

TECK: Teck Resources Ltd

40.22 USD 1.71 (4.08%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TECK exchange rate has changed by -4.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.09 and at a high of 42.20.

Follow Teck Resources Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TECK News

Daily Range
40.09 42.20
Year Range
28.32 52.97
Previous Close
41.93
Open
41.86
Bid
40.22
Ask
40.52
Low
40.09
High
42.20
Volume
14.433 K
Daily Change
-4.08%
Month Change
18.96%
6 Months Change
11.60%
Year Change
-23.46%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev