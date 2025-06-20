- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TCHI: iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF
TCHI exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.70 and at a high of 27.01.
Follow iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TCHI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TCHI stock price today?
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock is priced at 26.70 today. It trades within 26.70 - 27.01, yesterday's close was 26.79, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of TCHI shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF is currently valued at 26.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 44.09% and USD. View the chart live to track TCHI movements.
How to buy TCHI stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF shares at the current price of 26.70. Orders are usually placed near 26.70 or 27.00, while 45 and -1.15% show market activity. Follow TCHI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TCHI stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.77 - 27.50 and current price 26.70. Many compare 0.75% and 44.87% before placing orders at 26.70 or 27.00. Explore the TCHI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF in the past year was 27.50. Within 15.77 - 27.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF (TCHI) over the year was 15.77. Comparing it with the current 26.70 and 15.77 - 27.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TCHI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TCHI stock split?
iShares MSCI China Multisector Tech ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.79, and 44.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.79
- Open
- 27.01
- Bid
- 26.70
- Ask
- 27.00
- Low
- 26.70
- High
- 27.01
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- -0.34%
- Month Change
- 0.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.87%
- Year Change
- 44.09%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.651%