Currencies / TBMC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TBMC: Trailblazer Merger Corporation I - Class A
11.60 USD 0.02 (0.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TBMC exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.60 and at a high of 11.60.
Follow Trailblazer Merger Corporation I - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBMC News
- Trailblazer Merger Corp I extends business combination deadline to September 30
- Cyabra launches AI-powered deepfake detection tool
- Trailblazer Merger Corp I extends business combination deadline to July 31
- Trailblazer Merger Corp I switches accounting firms
- Trailblazer Merger Corp I amends promissory note
Daily Range
11.60 11.60
Year Range
11.02 12.89
- Previous Close
- 11.62
- Open
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.60
- Ask
- 11.90
- Low
- 11.60
- High
- 11.60
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.02%
- Year Change
- 5.26%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev