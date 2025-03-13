Currencies / TACT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TACT: TransAct Technologies Incorporated
4.65 USD 0.07 (1.53%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TACT exchange rate has changed by 1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.54 and at a high of 4.69.
Follow TransAct Technologies Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TACT News
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Despite Fast-paced Momentum, TransAct Technologies (TACT) Is Still a Bargain Stock
- TransAct Technologies (TACT) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- TransAct (TACT) Q2 Revenue Jumps 19%
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- TransAct earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
- TransAct secures contract for BOHA! platform across 55 sites
- TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
Daily Range
4.54 4.69
Year Range
3.12 4.86
- Previous Close
- 4.58
- Open
- 4.61
- Bid
- 4.65
- Ask
- 4.95
- Low
- 4.54
- High
- 4.69
- Volume
- 85
- Daily Change
- 1.53%
- Month Change
- 5.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.36%
- Year Change
- -3.53%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev