Currencies / SXTC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SXTC: China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.87 USD 0.01 (0.54%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SXTC exchange rate has changed by 0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.77 and at a high of 1.97.
Follow China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SXTC News
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals schedules 2025 special shareholder meeting
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.05%
- Why Novavax Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Abpro Hldgs (NASDAQ:ABP)
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals secures $100,000 in share sale
- Why ThredUp Shares Are Trading Higher By 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ), AIFU (NASDAQ:AIFU)
- Why Vertiv Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By 17%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), Thunder Power Holdings (NASDAQ:AIEV)
- Nasdaq Dips Over 3%; Checkpoint Therapeutics Shares Jump - Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT), Able View Global (NASDAQ:ABLV)
- Nasdaq Dips 1.5%; Home Depot Issues Weak Forecast - Femto Technologies (NASDAQ:FMTO), Home Depot (NYSE:HD)
Daily Range
1.77 1.97
Year Range
0.95 7.84
- Previous Close
- 1.86
- Open
- 1.77
- Bid
- 1.87
- Ask
- 2.17
- Low
- 1.77
- High
- 1.97
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 0.54%
- Month Change
- 29.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.67%
- Year Change
- -66.61%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev