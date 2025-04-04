Currencies / SVV
SVV: Savers Value Village Inc
12.84 USD 0.11 (0.86%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SVV exchange rate has changed by 0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.50 and at a high of 12.87.
Follow Savers Value Village Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SVV News
- Savers Value Village stock hits 52-week high at 13.04 USD
- Savers Value Village stock hits 52-week high at 11.98 USD
- Ralph Lauren Beats on Q1 Earnings & Revenues, Raises FY26 Outlook
- Hanesbrands Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, 2025 Outlook Raised
- Savers value village general counsel sells $172,200 in stock
- Savers value village SVV: Chief people officer Geisser sells $89k in shares
- Savers value village officer sells $89k in SVV stock
- Savers value village general counsel sells $172,200 in SVV stock
- Interparfums Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Decline 2% Y/Y
- Savers Value Village stock hits 52-week high at 11.92 USD
- Savers SVV Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Savers Value Village (SVV) Q2 Sales Jump
- Earnings call transcript: Savers Value Village Q2 2025 misses EPS forecasts
- Savers Value (SVV) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
- Savers Value Village (SVV) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Savers Value Village shares soar as firm raises full-year outlook
- Savers Value (SVV) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Savers Value Village Remains On Sale (NYSE:SVV)
- Savers Value Village stock price target raised to $11 from $9 at JPMorgan
- Northland initiates outperform rating on Savers Value Village stock
- Savers Value Village, Inc. Announces Closing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase
- Savers Value Village, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock and Concurrent Share Repurchase
- Savers Value Village Stock (SVV) Sidesteps Market Slide as it Surges up 12% - TipRanks.com
- Simulations Plus Posts Better-Than-Expected Results, Joins Savers Value Village, MarketAxess Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM), Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)
Daily Range
12.50 12.87
Year Range
6.55 13.10
- Previous Close
- 12.73
- Open
- 12.51
- Bid
- 12.84
- Ask
- 13.14
- Low
- 12.50
- High
- 12.87
- Volume
- 936
- Daily Change
- 0.86%
- Month Change
- 7.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 86.09%
- Year Change
- 22.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%