SVV: Savers Value Village Inc
12.69 USD 0.21 (1.63%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SVV ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.57 e ad un massimo di 12.91.
Segui le dinamiche di Savers Value Village Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.57 12.91
Intervallo Annuale
6.55 13.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.90
- Apertura
- 12.69
- Bid
- 12.69
- Ask
- 12.99
- Minimo
- 12.57
- Massimo
- 12.91
- Volume
- 2.407 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.63%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.19%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 83.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 21.20%
20 settembre, sabato