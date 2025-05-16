QuotazioniSezioni
SVV: Savers Value Village Inc

12.69 USD 0.21 (1.63%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SVV ha avuto una variazione del -1.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.57 e ad un massimo di 12.91.

Segui le dinamiche di Savers Value Village Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

SVV News

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.57 12.91
Intervallo Annuale
6.55 13.11
Chiusura Precedente
12.90
Apertura
12.69
Bid
12.69
Ask
12.99
Minimo
12.57
Massimo
12.91
Volume
2.407 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.63%
Variazione Mensile
6.19%
Variazione Semestrale
83.91%
Variazione Annuale
21.20%
20 settembre, sabato