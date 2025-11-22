- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SVRN: Oceanpal Inc.
SVRN exchange rate has changed by 2.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.2850 and at a high of 1.3900.
Follow Oceanpal Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SVRN stock price today?
Oceanpal Inc. stock is priced at 1.3600 today. It trades within 1.2850 - 1.3900, yesterday's close was 1.3300, and trading volume reached 89. The live price chart of SVRN shows these updates.
Does Oceanpal Inc. stock pay dividends?
Oceanpal Inc. is currently valued at 1.3600. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.56% and USD. View the chart live to track SVRN movements.
How to buy SVRN stock?
You can buy Oceanpal Inc. shares at the current price of 1.3600. Orders are usually placed near 1.3600 or 1.3630, while 89 and 5.43% show market activity. Follow SVRN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SVRN stock?
Investing in Oceanpal Inc. involves considering the yearly range 1.2850 - 1.6100 and current price 1.3600. Many compare -5.56% and -5.56% before placing orders at 1.3600 or 1.3630. Explore the SVRN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Oceanpal Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Oceanpal Inc. in the past year was 1.6100. Within 1.2850 - 1.6100, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.3300 helps spot resistance levels. Track Oceanpal Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Oceanpal Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Oceanpal Inc. (SVRN) over the year was 1.2850. Comparing it with the current 1.3600 and 1.2850 - 1.6100 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SVRN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SVRN stock split?
Oceanpal Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.3300, and -5.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.3300
- Open
- 1.2900
- Bid
- 1.3600
- Ask
- 1.3630
- Low
- 1.2850
- High
- 1.3900
- Volume
- 89
- Daily Change
- 2.26%
- Month Change
- -5.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.56%
- Year Change
- -5.56%