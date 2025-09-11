Currencies / STX
STX: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC - (Ireland)
209.07 USD 2.05 (0.97%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STX exchange rate has changed by -0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 207.66 and at a high of 210.05.
Follow Seagate Technology Holdings PLC - (Ireland) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STX News
Daily Range
207.66 210.05
Year Range
63.21 215.17
- Previous Close
- 211.12
- Open
- 208.24
- Bid
- 209.07
- Ask
- 209.37
- Low
- 207.66
- High
- 210.05
- Volume
- 2.971 K
- Daily Change
- -0.97%
- Month Change
- 27.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 146.60%
- Year Change
- 91.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%