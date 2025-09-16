QuotazioniSezioni
STX
STX: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC - (Ireland)

221.23 USD 4.59 (2.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STX ha avuto una variazione del 2.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 216.00 e ad un massimo di 221.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Seagate Technology Holdings PLC - (Ireland). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
216.00 221.66
Intervallo Annuale
63.21 221.66
Chiusura Precedente
216.64
Apertura
217.85
Bid
221.23
Ask
221.53
Minimo
216.00
Massimo
221.66
Volume
7.732 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.12%
Variazione Mensile
34.54%
Variazione Semestrale
160.95%
Variazione Annuale
102.48%
