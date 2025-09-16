Valute / STX
STX: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC - (Ireland)
221.23 USD 4.59 (2.12%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STX ha avuto una variazione del 2.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 216.00 e ad un massimo di 221.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Seagate Technology Holdings PLC - (Ireland). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
216.00 221.66
Intervallo Annuale
63.21 221.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 216.64
- Apertura
- 217.85
- Bid
- 221.23
- Ask
- 221.53
- Minimo
- 216.00
- Massimo
- 221.66
- Volume
- 7.732 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 34.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 160.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 102.48%
20 settembre, sabato