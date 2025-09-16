CotationsSections
Devises / STX
STX: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC - (Ireland)

221.23 USD 4.59 (2.12%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de STX a changé de 2.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 216.00 et à un maximum de 221.66.

Suivez la dynamique Seagate Technology Holdings PLC - (Ireland). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
216.00 221.66
Range Annuel
63.21 221.66
Clôture Précédente
216.64
Ouverture
217.85
Bid
221.23
Ask
221.53
Plus Bas
216.00
Plus Haut
221.66
Volume
7.732 K
Changement quotidien
2.12%
Changement Mensuel
34.54%
Changement à 6 Mois
160.95%
Changement Annuel
102.48%
