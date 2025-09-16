Devises / STX
STX: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC - (Ireland)
221.23 USD 4.59 (2.12%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de STX a changé de 2.12% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 216.00 et à un maximum de 221.66.
Suivez la dynamique Seagate Technology Holdings PLC - (Ireland). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Range quotidien
216.00 221.66
Range Annuel
63.21 221.66
- Clôture Précédente
- 216.64
- Ouverture
- 217.85
- Bid
- 221.23
- Ask
- 221.53
- Plus Bas
- 216.00
- Plus Haut
- 221.66
- Volume
- 7.732 K
- Changement quotidien
- 2.12%
- Changement Mensuel
- 34.54%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 160.95%
- Changement Annuel
- 102.48%
20 septembre, samedi