- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
STUB: Stubhub Holdings, Inc.
STUB exchange rate has changed by -3.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.31 and at a high of 14.70.
Follow Stubhub Holdings, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STUB stock price today?
Stubhub Holdings, Inc. stock is priced at 13.99 today. It trades within 13.31 - 14.70, yesterday's close was 14.54, and trading volume reached 5045. The live price chart of STUB shows these updates.
Does Stubhub Holdings, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Stubhub Holdings, Inc. is currently valued at 13.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -39.17% and USD. View the chart live to track STUB movements.
How to buy STUB stock?
You can buy Stubhub Holdings, Inc. shares at the current price of 13.99. Orders are usually placed near 13.99 or 14.29, while 5045 and -4.51% show market activity. Follow STUB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STUB stock?
Investing in Stubhub Holdings, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 9.83 - 26.34 and current price 13.99. Many compare 21.86% and -39.17% before placing orders at 13.99 or 14.29. Explore the STUB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Stubhub Holdings, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Stubhub Holdings, Inc. in the past year was 26.34. Within 9.83 - 26.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Stubhub Holdings, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Stubhub Holdings, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Stubhub Holdings, Inc. (STUB) over the year was 9.83. Comparing it with the current 13.99 and 9.83 - 26.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STUB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STUB stock split?
Stubhub Holdings, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.54, and -39.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.54
- Open
- 14.65
- Bid
- 13.99
- Ask
- 14.29
- Low
- 13.31
- High
- 14.70
- Volume
- 5.045 K
- Daily Change
- -3.78%
- Month Change
- 21.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.17%
- Year Change
- -39.17%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev