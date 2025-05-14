Currencies / STRR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
STRR: Star Equity Holdings Inc
10.26 USD 0.45 (4.59%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STRR exchange rate has changed by 4.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.76 and at a high of 10.55.
Follow Star Equity Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
STRR News
- Hudson RPO rebrands to Hudson Talent Solutions, expands services
- Star Equity Holdings stockholders approve merger with Hudson Global subsidiary
- Star Equity (STRR) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Griffon (GFF) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates
- IAC (IAC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- ITT (ITT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Markel Group (MKL) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Is Investigating Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Buyout
- Hudson Global, Star Equity Holdings sign all-stock merger agreement
- Star Equity declares dividend for preferred stock
- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Financial Results
Daily Range
9.76 10.55
Year Range
8.38 11.76
- Previous Close
- 9.81
- Open
- 9.76
- Bid
- 10.26
- Ask
- 10.56
- Low
- 9.76
- High
- 10.55
- Volume
- 90
- Daily Change
- 4.59%
- Month Change
- 8.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.00%
- Year Change
- 8.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev