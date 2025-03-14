Currencies / STRO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
STRO: Sutro Biopharma Inc
0.89 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STRO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.88 and at a high of 0.91.
Follow Sutro Biopharma Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STRO News
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Sutro Biopharma stock
- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Cytokinetics (CYTK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Sutro Biopharma partners with FDA to develop ADC reference materials
- Earnings call transcript: Strongpoint Q2 2025 sees positive EBITDA, 18% revenue growth
- StrongPoint Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 18%, EBITDA improves amid retail tech expansion
- Piper Sandler upgrades Sutro Biopharma stock rating on pipeline progress
- Sutro Biopharma names Greg Chow as new CFO
- This Li Auto Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Monday - CION Invt (NYSE:CION), FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)
- Penny Stock Sutro Biopharma Cuts Costs, Refocuses Pipeline - Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)
- Dow Jumps Over 600 Points; US Consumer Sentiment Tumbles In March - Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG), Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)
- Nasdaq Surges 1.5%; Ulta Beauty Posts Upbeat Results - Bon Natural Life (NASDAQ:BON), Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG)
- This T-Mobile Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 4 Downgrades For Friday - Advanced Flower Capital (NASDAQ:AFCG), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Sutro Biopharma Falls as Company Cuts Workforce, Shifts Focus to ADCs
Daily Range
0.88 0.91
Year Range
0.52 4.60
- Previous Close
- 0.89
- Open
- 0.89
- Bid
- 0.89
- Ask
- 1.19
- Low
- 0.88
- High
- 0.91
- Volume
- 561
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 3.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.85%
- Year Change
- -74.57%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev