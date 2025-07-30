Currencies / STE
STE: STERIS plc (Ireland)
248.45 USD 0.65 (0.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STE exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 247.12 and at a high of 249.84.
Follow STERIS plc (Ireland) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STE News
Daily Range
247.12 249.84
Year Range
200.98 252.95
- Previous Close
- 247.80
- Open
- 248.03
- Bid
- 248.45
- Ask
- 248.75
- Low
- 247.12
- High
- 249.84
- Volume
- 353
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 1.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.69%
- Year Change
- 2.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%