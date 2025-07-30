QuotesSections
Currencies / STE
Back to US Stock Market

STE: STERIS plc (Ireland)

248.45 USD 0.65 (0.26%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

STE exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 247.12 and at a high of 249.84.

Follow STERIS plc (Ireland) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STE News

Daily Range
247.12 249.84
Year Range
200.98 252.95
Previous Close
247.80
Open
248.03
Bid
248.45
Ask
248.75
Low
247.12
High
249.84
Volume
353
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
1.91%
6 Months Change
9.69%
Year Change
2.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%