STE: STERIS plc (Ireland)
248.71 USD 1.78 (0.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STE ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 248.61 e ad un massimo di 250.89.
Segui le dinamiche di STERIS plc (Ireland). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
248.61 250.89
Intervallo Annuale
200.98 252.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 250.49
- Apertura
- 250.62
- Bid
- 248.71
- Ask
- 249.01
- Minimo
- 248.61
- Massimo
- 250.89
- Volume
- 743
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.71%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 2.84%
20 settembre, sabato