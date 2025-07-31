QuotazioniSezioni
STE: STERIS plc (Ireland)

248.71 USD 1.78 (0.71%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STE ha avuto una variazione del -0.71% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 248.61 e ad un massimo di 250.89.

Segui le dinamiche di STERIS plc (Ireland). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
248.61 250.89
Intervallo Annuale
200.98 252.95
Chiusura Precedente
250.49
Apertura
250.62
Bid
248.71
Ask
249.01
Minimo
248.61
Massimo
250.89
Volume
743
Variazione giornaliera
-0.71%
Variazione Mensile
2.02%
Variazione Semestrale
9.80%
Variazione Annuale
2.84%
20 settembre, sabato