SSD: Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc

186.55 USD 1.94 (1.03%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SSD exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 186.34 and at a high of 187.15.

Follow Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
186.34 187.15
Year Range
137.35 197.82
Previous Close
188.49
Open
186.95
Bid
186.55
Ask
186.85
Low
186.34
High
187.15
Volume
64
Daily Change
-1.03%
Month Change
-1.30%
6 Months Change
18.83%
Year Change
-1.25%
