Currencies / SSD
SSD: Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc
186.55 USD 1.94 (1.03%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SSD exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 186.34 and at a high of 187.15.
Follow Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SSD News
Daily Range
186.34 187.15
Year Range
137.35 197.82
- Previous Close
- 188.49
- Open
- 186.95
- Bid
- 186.55
- Ask
- 186.85
- Low
- 186.34
- High
- 187.15
- Volume
- 64
- Daily Change
- -1.03%
- Month Change
- -1.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.83%
- Year Change
- -1.25%
