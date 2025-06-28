Devises / SSD
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SSD: Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc
181.98 USD 2.02 (1.10%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SSD a changé de -1.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 179.90 et à un maximum de 183.47.
Suivez la dynamique Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSD Nouvelles
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) Presents at 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference Transcript
- Simpson Manufacturing à la 24e conférence annuelle : Plans de croissance stratégique
- Simpson Manufacturing at 24th Annual Conference: Strategic Growth Plans
- Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Simpson Manufacturing stock hits 52-week high at 197.82 USD
- Is Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
- Simpson Mfg: Deep Moat Makes It A High-Quality, Compounding Enterprise (SSD)
- Are Construction Stocks Lagging Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) This Year?
- All You Need to Know About Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing price target raised to $185 from $180 at DA Davidson
- Sanmina, Sarepta Therapeutics, Polaris, Celestica And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
- Simpson Manufacturing Reports Q2 Growth
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SSD)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (SSD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Simpson Manufacturing beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Simpson Manufacturing Q2 2025 slides: Market outperformance drives strong results
- Simpson Manufacturing rises as Q2 results beat estimates
- Simpson Manufacturing earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- Simpson Manufacturing: It's Too Soon For An Upgrade (NYSE:SSD)
- Cadence Design, Waste Management, Nucor set to report earnings Monday
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 20
- LRT Capital Management June 2025 Investor Update
- 7 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Two Kings
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
Range quotidien
179.90 183.47
Range Annuel
137.35 197.82
- Clôture Précédente
- 184.00
- Ouverture
- 183.47
- Bid
- 181.98
- Ask
- 182.28
- Plus Bas
- 179.90
- Plus Haut
- 183.47
- Volume
- 389
- Changement quotidien
- -1.10%
- Changement Mensuel
- -3.71%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 15.92%
- Changement Annuel
- -3.67%
20 septembre, samedi