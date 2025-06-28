CotationsSections
Devises / SSD
Retour à Actions

SSD: Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc

181.98 USD 2.02 (1.10%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SSD a changé de -1.10% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 179.90 et à un maximum de 183.47.

Suivez la dynamique Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SSD Nouvelles

Range quotidien
179.90 183.47
Range Annuel
137.35 197.82
Clôture Précédente
184.00
Ouverture
183.47
Bid
181.98
Ask
182.28
Plus Bas
179.90
Plus Haut
183.47
Volume
389
Changement quotidien
-1.10%
Changement Mensuel
-3.71%
Changement à 6 Mois
15.92%
Changement Annuel
-3.67%
20 septembre, samedi