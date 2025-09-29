QuotesSections
SRTAW: Strata Critical Medical, Inc.

0.2003 USD 0.0196 (8.91%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SRTAW exchange rate has changed by -8.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1934 and at a high of 0.2400.

Follow Strata Critical Medical, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
0.1934 0.2400
Year Range
0.1251 0.2900
Previous Close
0.2199
Open
0.2400
Bid
0.2003
Ask
0.2033
Low
0.1934
High
0.2400
Volume
16
Daily Change
-8.91%
Month Change
17.82%
6 Months Change
33.53%
Year Change
33.53%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev