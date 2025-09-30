What is SRTAW stock price today? Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock is priced at 0.2003 today. It trades within -8.91%, yesterday's close was 0.2199, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of SRTAW shows these updates.

Does Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock pay dividends? Strata Critical Medical, Inc. is currently valued at 0.2003. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 33.53% and USD. View the chart live to track SRTAW movements.

How to buy SRTAW stock? You can buy Strata Critical Medical, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.2003. Orders are usually placed near 0.2003 or 0.2033, while 16 and -16.54% show market activity. Follow SRTAW updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SRTAW stock? Investing in Strata Critical Medical, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.1251 - 0.2900 and current price 0.2003. Many compare 17.82% and 33.53% before placing orders at 0.2003 or 0.2033. Explore the SRTAW price chart live with daily changes.

What are Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock highest prices? The highest price of Strata Critical Medical, Inc. in the past year was 0.2900. Within 0.1251 - 0.2900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2199 helps spot resistance levels. Track Strata Critical Medical, Inc. performance using the live chart.

What are Strata Critical Medical, Inc. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Strata Critical Medical, Inc. (SRTAW) over the year was 0.1251. Comparing it with the current 0.2003 and 0.1251 - 0.2900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SRTAW moves on the chart live for more details.